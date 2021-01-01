 

Best Star Wars Games

Updated October 2020
Best of the Best
Electronic Arts Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
Electronic Arts
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition
Most Comprehensive
Experience the thrill of impactful Star Wars moments like the Battle of Hoth or the Battle of Scarif in this inexpensive package.

Play as iconic characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Bossk, and Greedo. Participate in huge battles between Rebels and the Empire. Includes all DLC. Affordable.

The load times may feel too long to some players.

Best Bang for the Buck
Zen Studios Star Wars Pinball
Zen Studios
Star Wars Pinball
Retro Pinball Fun
The ultimate crossover of precise pinball action and the best of the Star Wars series, Star Wars pinball is far cheaper than downloading each individual pinball table.

19 Star Wars-themed pinball boards, including Boba Fett, Droids, Solo, and Darth Vader. Creatively designed pinball tables. Excellent value. Smooth controls.

Physical edition is only available on Nintendo Switch.

Electronic Arts Star Wars Battlefront II
Electronic Arts
Star Wars Battlefront II
Epic Battles
It doesn't matter if you prefer playing as Darth Maul or Yoda, or as a Clone Trooper or Battle Droid, you won’t find a more pulse-pounding Star Wars experience than this.

Massive battles between factions from all Star Wars eras. Includes Imperial-themed campaign story. Stunning visuals. Available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

The game's tutorials could be more helpful.

LucasArts Star Wars The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
LucasArts
Star Wars The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
Intense Combat
Whether you’re pulling a Star Destroyer from orbit, or slaughtering Wookie warriors on Kashyyyk, this destructive adventure will hook fans of the Force.

Jaw-dropping Force-based combat and abilities. A new story starring Darth Vader’s secret apprentice. Includes all game DLC. Available on PC, Xbox 360, and PS3.

The game’s controls could be a bit smoother.

WB Games LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
WB Games
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Best for Kids
Featuring cartoony visuals, an array of characters, and a super-simple learning curve, this LEGO-themed Star Wars game is the best option for young players.

Easy and forgiving family-friendly LEGO version of The Force Awakens. Play as fan favorites like BB-8, Chewbacca, and Captain Phasma. Extremely affordable.

Offers very little challenge for older players.

Updated October 2020
Written by Melinda Snowden Authors 's image

Table of Contents

Buying guide for best star wars games Considerations Features FAQ

Buying guide for best star wars games

Since 1982, with the release of the first game for the Atari 2600, Star Wars has been a formidable force on the gaming scene, with more than 100 titles released over the years for arcades, home consoles, and personal computers. Today, gamers have more Star Wars game titles to pick from than ever before, but that doesn’t make the choice any easier.

We’re here to help. We’ve played through the latest games to analyze the smoothness of gameplay, graphics, suitability for age groups, and overall fun factor. Read on to determine which Star Wars game is the right one for you.

Electronic Arts has been the exclusive developer of Star Wars games since 2013, with several titles created by its subsidiaries, including Bioware and DICE.

Considerations

Star Wars game titles have historically pushed the boundaries with each release, for better or worse. For every X-Wing vs. Tie Fighter, there’s a Masters of Teras Kasi or Kinect Star Wars. Furthermore, some games are first-person shooters while others are puzzle-solving, third-person action-adventures like The Force Unleashed. In Star Wars Pinball, you play…pinball. And while LEGO Star Wars is kid-friendly, cartoonish fun, Battlefront may be too scary for younger children. For that reason, it’s important to know what kind of Star Wars game you’re purchasing.

If you’re buying a Star Wars game as a gift, make sure that it’s compatible with the system used by the person you’re giving it to. A PC version of Jedi: Fallen Order won’t work on a Microsoft Xbox, and neither will a PlayStation version of the same game. Check the front of the box or the game’s online listing for the device it’s designed for.

Features

Compatibility: Star Wars games are available for most major devices and gaming systems, including PCs and Macs, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

Characters: Fans of Star Wars games love being able to play as their favorite character from the movie, so many of the titles include this feature.

Customizable: Some Star Wars titles give you the ability to design your own character for the game, from facial features to clothing and even combat strengths and weaknesses.

Cinema quality: The latest Star Wars games have high-quality graphics compatible with 4K and HDR displays that make for immersive, fun gameplay.

Game modes: Different modes allow players to choose different methods or types of play, including the following:

  • Online multiplayer: The newest Star Wars titles, including Battlefront II, enable players to fight the forces of the dark side alongside or against other players.
  • Co-op mode: An updated game design in Battlefront II that uses artificial intelligence to determine a player’s skill level and match them with players of a similar skill level. This enables players who are still mastering the game to enjoy the multiplayer version without as much pressure.
  • Campaign: A classic mode of adventure play in which your character progresses through a storyline, alternately battling foes or solving puzzles.


Extras: Some Star Wars titles offer downloadable content and other extras, most of which must be purchased in-game.

Go through the tutorial of each new Star Wars game you purchase. You can pick up tips and tricks that you may otherwise never know about.

FAQ

Q. How do I get special content or characters in a Star Wars game?
A. Some titles, like Battlefront II, offer extra characters and items. These are available for purchase within the game once it’s installed and running on your gaming system. In Battlefront II specifically, players purchase credits or “crystals” that can be traded for special items and characters.


Q. What if I’m having trouble getting past a level in a Star Wars game’s campaign mode?
A. There are a few ways to figure out how to get past a tough level. Take note of spots where you’re having the most trouble — you may need to use a combat skill you’re not familiar with. Pay attention to what the non-player characters (NPC), particularly allies, are saying. They may tell you what moves to use to survive and advance. Rerun the tutorial to review the controls and available skills. If all else fails, hop online. Electronic Arts (EA) maintains a robust forum for players to help each other with hints and tips.


Q. I’m having trouble installing a Star Wars game. How can I get it working?
A. For the newer Star Wars games, head to EA’s website first and look for installation and troubleshooting topics on your specific game and system. If you don’t find a solution there, visit the online forum’s troubleshooting section, where the latest issues (and fixes) are most likely to be found.

