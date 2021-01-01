Buying guide for best black refrigerators

For a growing number of consumers, it’s no longer enough to simply focus on functionality when it comes to buying a large home appliance like a refrigerator. Efficiency, convenience, and aesthetics are also important factors. For the last five years, black refrigerators have only grown in popularity.

Black refrigerators have some advantages. They are generally easier to clean. They hide smudges and fingerprints better than white or gray fridges. What’s more, black can easily be combined with any home décor. While a white refrigerator may start to look dirty or dated over the years, and stainless steel can look too cold or industrial in some home kitchens, black has a modern, neutral aesthetic.

There are plenty of options when it comes to buying a black refrigerator. They’re offered by major appliance brands and come in a variety of styles and sizes and features. Our buying guide can help you sort through your options to find the best one for your kitchen. Take a look at some of our favorites, too.

If you have a refrigerator with a water or ice dispenser or ice cube maker, change the water filter twice a year.

Key considerations

Black stainless steel

Over the last few years, companies have manufactured and promoted black stainless steel appliances, combining the advantages of traditional stainless steel with the popular color. Black stainless steel fridges are easy to clean and don’t show smudges or fingerprints the way gray stainless steel can. They also have a warmer feel than metallic steel. You can find a black stainless steel refrigerator that fits with your kitchen décor, but know that these refrigerators are more expensive than traditional ones.

Size

Refrigerators come in a range of sizes, from less than 18 cubic feet of capacity to over 30 cubic feet. As fridge size increases, so does the price.

In order to find the best one for you. Figure out how often you store food and for how long. How many people are in your household? How frequently do you cook large quantities of food, say for a big gathering? For people who don’t have the time, energy, or opportunity to shop frequently for groceries, you might want to consider a slightly larger refrigerator. You might also need more refrigerated storage if you have people in your household with different dietary restrictions or eating habits. However, space may be limited in your kitchen, which will play a large part in the size refrigerator you get.

Type

There are four main types of refrigerators, all of which are available in black.

Side-by-side: This type features two doors that open vertically in the middle, with the refrigerated side larger than the freezer side.

Top freezer: Some refrigerators have a freezer in the top portion, and the freezer and the fridge each have one door. Top freezer refrigerators come in all sizes.

Bottom freezer: In a bottom freezer refrigerator, the refrigerator can have one or two doors, while the freezer is a large drawer below. These also may come in all sizes.

French door: These refrigerators come in the biggest sizes. French door refrigerators have two doors in the refrigerated portion, like side-by-side models, and a freezer below. The freezer portion can also have two doors or a large drawer. Some units also have an extra drawer between the refrigerator and freezer for added versatility and storage.

Brand

Nearly all home appliance brands make black refrigerators, and some offer black stainless steel. Depending on the appliances you already have, you might want to buy a refrigerator of the same brand. If you’re remodeling your kitchen, you can find brands that offer all types of appliances for a coherent look and style.

Did you know?

A popular trend now features black appliances and white cupboards and drawers, offering a modern, sleek look.

STAFF

BestReviews

Features

Smudge resistance

Most appliance companies have their own smudge-resistant technology that protects against fingerprints and other marks, which is especially useful in a household with young children. Smudges will happen, but they’ll be less apparent.

Smart home technology

Some refrigerators can connect into a smart home setup, so you can use a phone or tablet to change temperature settings or receive alerts if the filters need to be changed or the door is open. Some brands feature an entire lineup of home appliances that all connect to an app.

Window

Some black refrigerators include a window in one door so you can see what’s inside without opening the door, which helps save energy.

Reversible doors

Black refrigerators with a single door for the refrigerated area and another for the freezer may give you the option to change the direction in which the doors swing open. This is useful if you renovate your kitchen or move to a new space where the current door configuration doesn’t work.

Water dispenser

Some larger side-by-side and French door refrigerators have a water dispenser in one door, often paired with an ice dispenser. On some larger models the dispenser is tall enough to accomodate bigger glasses or water bottles. While a water dispenser is a convenience, it does require that a water line be hooked up when the fridge is installed and that you check and change the water filter periodically.

Accessories

Magnetic spice rack: Gneiss Spice Jars

Most black refrigerators have a magnetic surface, which means you have a convenient and efficient way to store spices. We love this set of ten elegant hexagonal, glass jars that come with label stickers for common spices.

Food storage containers: Popit! Container Set

Keep your new fridge well organized and efficient by putting leftovers in stackable food storage containers. This set from Popit! comes with eight different sizes, plus lids, for a reasonable price.

Caution

Be careful not to scratch the surface of a black stainless steel appliance. Scratches are more visible and harder to fix than on some other colors and finishes.

STAFF

BestReviews

Black refrigerator prices

Inexpensive: For under $1,000, you’ll likely find a smaller to medium-size side-by-side, top freezer, or bottom freezer refrigerator. You probably won’t find black stainless steel in this range.

Mid-range: Spend between $1,000 and $2,000 and you can find medium to larger black refrigerators. French door fridges and black stainless steel units will be toward the higher end of the range but among the smaller options.

Expensive: The largest black refrigerators cost over $2,000, including French door styles and black stainless steel.

Tips

Measure twice. Make sure you have the proper space available for your new fridge. Position the refrigerator a couple inches from the wall to allow for adequate airflow. Also measure the pathway from the door to the kitchen.

Don’t overfill the refrigerator. Packing your fridge too full can make cooling less efficient. Make sure that there is some room for air to properly circulate.

Learn the features and functions of your new refrigerator. Shelves on the door tend to be warmer, so don’t store dairy products in them. Some produce needs more humidity, some less. Adjust the temperature for proper cooling and energy efficiency. Know when to replace any filters. Read through the owner’s manual to learn all about your appliance.

Don’t just consider the size of your fridge when planning pickup or delivery. Know the dimensions of the box it comes in so you can get it inside and to the kitchen.

FAQ

Q. When and how should I clean my fridge?

A. You should regularly clear out and clean your fridge every few months. Empty the contents, and wipe the shelves, compartments, and sides with warm water and dish soap. You might want to soak the bins in warm water and baking soda. Make sure food is properly sealed and stored to avoid odors and spills.



Q. What size black refrigerator should I get?

A. For two people, a fridge with a capacity of 14 to 18 cubic feet should suffice, depending on how often you cook and store food. A family of four should look for a fridge that has between 16 and 24 cubic feet of storage, adding 4 to 6 cubic foot for each additional person. Also, make sure you have space for your fridge in your kitchen (including opening the door) and enough space to get the fridge into your home.



Q. What are some disadvantages of black refrigerators?

A. If you don’t have a lot of light in your kitchen, a black appliance may make the room look even darker. You might want to compensate with lighter décor and warmer lighting. While black can hide dirt, dust, or spills better, it isn’t necessarily more resistant to them. Last, black appliances are trending right now, but like avocado green appliances in the 1970s, it might not always be popular!