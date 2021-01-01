Buying guide for best airbeds with built-in pumps

Whether your kids are having a sleepover, your parents are visiting, or your dinner party guests had a couple of glasses of wine too many to drive home safely, sometimes you end up with more people in the house than you have beds to accommodate. Airbeds with built-in pumps are quick and easy to set up and provide a surprisingly comfortable sleeping spot.

You’ll first need to decide what size airbed you need: twin, full, queen, king, or even larger. You should also think about what height or thickness you prefer. Other important features to consider include internal air coils, pressure sensors to keep the mattress properly inflated, and built-in headboards.

We’ll touch on all these factors and more in this buying guide, and we’ll also break down how much you should expect to pay. When you’re ready to buy, take a look at our picks for the best airbeds with built-in pumps on the market.

Airbeds with built-in pumps must be plugged into a power outlet to inflate. This is great for home use but isn’t ideal for camping unless you’ll have a power hookup at your campsite.

Key considerations

Size

Airbeds with built-in pumps follow standard mattress sizes, so it’s fairly easy to pick out the right size to fit your needs. If you only need to sleep one, a twin airbed will suffice and is particularly desirable when you don’t have much space for setting up your airbed. The only trouble with twin airbeds is that they can be slightly too short for especially tall people. A full airbed tends to be more comfortable for a single adult if you have the room for it, and it can easily sleep two children for sleepovers or visiting family members and their children. If you want an airbed with a built-in pump to comfortably accommodate two adults, choose a queen or king model or even a California king.

Height

When choosing an airbed with a built-in pump, you’ll need to decide between single-height and double-height models. Single-height airbeds are around the thickness you’d expect from a camping air mattress, generally between six and 10 inches tall. Single-height airbeds with built-in pumps are fairly rare, but you can find a handful of models. While single-height airbeds aren’t as comfortable as taller models, they’re significantly less expensive, plus they’re lighter and pack down smaller when not in use.

Double-height airbeds are closer to the height of a standard bed. They vary in thickness but generally measure between 19 and 22 inches when fully inflated. The extra height makes them more comfortable, and they’re highly unlikely to sag so much that you end up close to the floor. Double-height airbeds are also easier for people to get up and down from, which is great for older guests. The downside is that they cost more than single-height options and take slightly longer to inflate.

Air coils

Air coils are part of the internal structure of some airbeds with built-in pumps. They provide support for the sleeper. Airbeds with air coils are durable and long-lasting as well as comfortable and supportive, but they’re more expensive than models without air coils. If you’re planning on using your airbed for a week or two at a time, rather than a couple of nights, it’s worth investing in a model that features air coils.

Did you know?

The majority of airbeds with built-in pumps feature cord storage. That way you can tuck away the power cord before storing so it won’t get tangled or damage the airbed.

STAFF

BestReviews

Features

Pressure sensor

High-end airbeds with built-in pumps sometimes contain pressure sensors to keep the bed inflated to your desired level all night long. The airbed stays plugged into an outlet, and if the sensor detects that air has leaked out and the bed has deflated slightly, the pump turns itself on to add more air and prevent sagging overnight.

Flocking

Flocking is the soft, velvety surface found on some airbeds with built-in pumps. Ideally, your airbed should be flocked at least on top, but high-end models are often flocked all over. Flocking is softer to sleep on if you don’t have a fitted sheet, though we recommend using one. It also stops the annoying squeaking sound that occurs when sheets rub against bare PVC.

Headboard

You can find some airbeds with built-in headboards. The headboard is inflatable, too, and pops up when you inflate the rest of the bed. The headboard helps keep pillows in place if you aren’t able to position the head of your airbed up against a wall.

Bed skirt

A handful of airbeds have built-in bed skirts. If it’s important to you that your airbed looks like a real bed, a skirted model might be what you’re after. The bed skirt doesn’t have any particular function, however, so we don’t recommend going out of your way to find a model with a bed skirt.

Storage bag

Many airbeds with built-in pumps come with storage bags. This might not seem important, but airbeds can be quite bulky. With a dedicated storage bag, it’s easier to tuck an airbed away when you’re not using it. Consider the quality of the storage bag, too, as some buyers report bags ripping after just a handful of uses.

Did you know?

You can find airbeds with built-in storage pockets, which are useful for holding items you might need easy access to during the night.

STAFF

BestReviews

Airbed with built-in pump prices

Inexpensive airbeds with built-in pumps start at $20 to $50. Generally, these are basic single-height models without many extra features.

Mid-range airbeds with built-in pumps cost $50 to $80. In this price range, you’ll find some excellent twin airbeds, plus some decent but not exceptional larger models.

High-end airbeds with built-in pumps are priced between $80 and $150. These are the best models out there, with supportive air coils, powerful pumps, and durable construction.

Did you know?

Some high-end airbeds with built-in pumps feature USB charging ports or LED nightlights.

STAFF

BestReviews

Tips

Find out how long your chosen airbed takes to inflate. Most airbeds with built-in pumps inflate quickly. Depending on the size and height of the bed, you can expect it to fully inflate in 30 seconds to three minutes.

Most airbeds with built-in pumps inflate quickly. Depending on the size and height of the bed, you can expect it to fully inflate in 30 seconds to three minutes. Learn how to adjust the firmness of your airbed. Some airbeds with built-in pumps have a dial or switch that allows you to set your desired firmness. Otherwise, you’ll need to figure out when to switch the pump off to get the level of firmness you require.

Some airbeds with built-in pumps have a dial or switch that allows you to set your desired firmness. Otherwise, you’ll need to figure out when to switch the pump off to get the level of firmness you require. Consider who’s likely to be sleeping on the airbed. This will help you identify the features you require. For instance, a single-height twin airbed will suffice for kids, but you might want something taller and larger for an adult.

This will help you identify the features you require. For instance, a single-height twin airbed will suffice for kids, but you might want something taller and larger for an adult. Check the overall weight of your chosen airbed. Airbeds with built-in pumps can be fairly heavy, so be sure to buy one that’s light enough for you to easily handle.

Always check the maximum weight limit of your airbed, especially if more than one person will be sleeping on it.

FAQ

Q. Will I need sheets for my airbed?

A. You or your guest will be much more comfortable on an airbed that has proper sheets on it. We highly recommend making up an airbed like a regular bed, even though this isn’t completely essential.



Q. What should I do if my airbed springs a leak?

A. Quality airbeds with built-in pumps are puncture-resistant, but this doesn’t mean they’re completely puncture-proof. Luckily, you can quite easily patch small leaks in airbeds, and most come with a kit to do so. First off, you need to find out where the leak is coming from. You can usually get a rough idea by just listening carefully while the airbed is inflated. Once you know the area the leak is in, spray some slightly soapy water on the offending area and look for bubbles where the air from the leak is blowing the soap. Now mark the leak with a Sharpie or piece of tape and follow the instructions on the patch kit to stop the leak. If the leak isn’t patchable and you haven’t owned your airbed for all that long, check whether you’re still inside the warranty period.



Q. How do I make sure my airbed is as comfortable as possible?

A. Sleeping on an airbed with a built-in pump can be far more comfortable than you might expect. If you’re looking for comfort over low cost or convenience, choose a double-height airbed as it will be significantly more comfortable than a single-height model. Experiment with inflation levels to find the optimum firmness, so the airbed isn’t so firm you feel like you’re sleeping on a sheet of plywood or so saggy that you think you might be touching the floor. You should also fit the airbed with proper bedding: a fitted sheet, duvet or comforter, and pillows. Follow these recommendations and your airbed will be practically as comfortable as a standard mattress.