 

Best Hand Blenders

Updated May 2021
Why trust BestReviews?
Bottom Line
Pros
Cons
Best of the Best
Breville Control Grip Immersion Blender
Breville
Control Grip Immersion Blender
Powerful Performer
Bottom Line

Versatile, powerful blender whose contoured design lets users maximize its potential.

Pros

Equipped with 15 speed settings and comes with a chopping bowl, 42-ounce jug, and a whisk. Bell-shaped base lets you push down on food for more efficient blending. Pistol-like grip is comfortable to hold. Six-foot power cord. Can crush ice.

Cons

Includes no additional blades. Given the price and capabilities, it's better for experienced cooks.

Best Bang for the Buck
Hamilton Beach Immersion Hand Blender
Hamilton Beach
Immersion Hand Blender
Chops Nuts and Veggies
Bottom Line

An affordable blender best suited for lighter kitchen tasks — but that's plenty capable within its wheelhouse.

Pros

Comes with an extra-long power cord. Equipped with a powerful 225-watt motor that handles a wide variety of blending, chopping, and mixing tasks. Accessories include a convenient 3-cup chop bowl. Given the price, it's extremely capable.

Cons

Overheating can be a problem. Whisk is not suited for mashing potatoes and creaming root vegetables.

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Hand Blender
Mueller Austria
Ultra-Stick 500 Hand Blender
Affordable & Capable
Bottom Line

Considering the reasonable price, chances are you'll be impressed with the performance and features the Ultra-Stick has to offer.

Pros

Powerful 500-watt copper motor. Takes 30 seconds or less to blend most foods. Contoured handle is comfortable in the hand. Nine speed settings. Artisan coffee drinkers will appreciate the milk frother attachment. Backed by a one-year warranty.

Cons

Somewhat noisy. Bottom part of the blender gets warm to the touch. Blade has been known to fall off during use.

Braun MultiQuick 5 Immersion Hand Blender
Braun
MultiQuick 5 Immersion Hand Blender
Unique Design
Bottom Line

Worth a look for its innovative design and practical functions. However, it has some durability and longevity concerns.

Pros

Stands out for its bell-shaped blending top that delivers notably thorough blending. TurboBoost function provides extra power when needed. Equipped with an easy-click attachment removal mechanism. Made with BPA-free components.

Cons

Plastic components feel flimsy. Whisk attachment tends to rust. Some blenders stopped working within a few months of purchase.

Braun Immersion Hand Blender Set
Braun
Immersion Hand Blender Set
Customized Speeds
Bottom Line

A unique blender with no predefined speed settings that allows you to create your perfect blend speed every time.

Pros

Easy single-hand operation with unique design that allows you to push gently for coarse and rough chopping and increase pressure for more power and a finer blend. Special blade movement creates a smooth, consistent blend without unwanted chunks. Includes splash-control technology.

Cons

A bit of a learning curve for figuring out the speed adjustment by pressure design, but most users end up loving it.

How we decided

56 Models Considered
10 Hours Researched
2 Experts Interviewed
188 Consumers Consulted
Updated May 2021
Written by Allen Foster Authors 's image

Table of Contents

Buying guide for best hand blenders What to look for when buying a hand blender Taking care of your hand blender How much do hand blenders cost? FAQ

Buying guide for best hand blenders

For kitchens that have space limitations or for cooks who enjoy convenience, a hand blender is a remarkably flexible tool that can be used in a wide variety of situations. Whether it's whirling up a single cup of cream or making the perfect smoothie, a hand blender is up to the task.

The two primary considerations are dependent on your intended usage: power and speed. You will need more power and speed options for tasks such as grinding and chopping. The best models will have a longer arm to facilitate deeper immersion and a wide array of attachments. Having a cordless hand blender costs a little more, but you will appreciate the freedom that it offers.

During our evaluations, we discovered a number of exceptional models. If you are ready to buy, please consider our highlighted selections. If you'd like more information, however, continue reading for a deeper understanding of all this remarkable appliance can do.

A hand blender is ideal for making soups, such as gazpacho or cream-based recipes. The blender can be put right in the cooking pot to puree.

What to look for when buying a hand blender

The first commercial hand blenders were hampered by a limited number of blade designs and accessories.

Modern hand blenders arrive with several different blending or whipping blades, plus attachments for chopping, grating, blending, and other tasks.

Here’s what else to look for.

Power

Hand blenders start as low as 100 watts, while higher-end models reach 800 watts or more.

If you will be doing a lot of chopping, look for a hand blender with a lot of power.

Tasks that need less energy, like making a simple smoothie, don’t require a turbo-charged engine.

Speed

Hand blenders range from two-speed models (high and low) to models with 15 variable speeds.

If you will be using your hand blender to whisk, look for one with more than two basic speeds. That way, you can start at a high speed and gradually lower the speed to avoid overbeating.

Size

A hand blender’s arm can range from six inches to well over 20 inches in length.

This is an important factor as you need to immerse a hand blender into food to blend, whip, or stir. A longer arm gives more control.

Corded/cordless

Hand blenders come either with a cord or cordless.

Cordless blenders are more portable and are rechargeable via a base that plugs into the wall.

Cordless units are also more expensive than their corded counterparts.

Work bowl

Nearly all hand blenders come with a work bowl.

Inexpensive hand blenders come with beaker-style bowls in which you can immerse your blender to mix ingredients. More expensive hand blenders come with work bowls that resemble food processors. The hand blender fits into the top of the bowl to chop, cut, mix, or blend the bowl’s ingredients.

Manufacturers usually sell bowls separately, too, if you need a replacement.

Attachments

Hand blenders usually come with a wand, a whisk, and a work bowl.

But higher-end blenders often include additional blades, a chopper, slicer, and a grinder.

Taking care of your hand blender

The most important thing in caring for your hand blender is keeping it clean. All you need is some standard dish soap, a sponge or cloth, a bowl filled with hot water, cotton swabs, and vinegar.

  • Start by unplugging your appliance and removing any attachments.

  • Wipe down your attachments using the cloth or sponge with soap and hot water. Some of the blade attachments can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

  • To remove stuck-on food from an attachment, fill a bowl with hot water, dish soap, and/or vinegar. Run the blender in the bowl for no more than 30 seconds to break loose any food.

  • To clean the handle, carefully wipe it down with a damp sponge and soap or vinegar. Do not let water get inside the housing of the unit.

  • If food is stuck around the controller buttons, use a cotton swab to remove it.

  • Don’t use your hand blender to make small quantities of food. Ideally, the appliance should be fully submerged in the mixing bowl.

  • For salsa and pesto, use a hand blender; it is better than a food processor because the ingredients do not stick to the side of the bowl.

How much do hand blenders cost?

Under $25

There are plenty of units at this low-end price point.

Hand blenders in this bargain range mostly have two speeds and a limited number of attachments.

Under $100

Moving up in price, you’ll find hand blenders with multiple attachments and more power, including some with as much as 850 watts of power.

You’ll also find blenders with variable speeds.

Under $200

At the highest end, you will find models that can crush ice, have variable speed controls, and include extra features like rubber grips to avoid losing control of the blender.

Never blend anything when it is still hot to avoid splatters that could burn. Let hot soups, for example, cool for up to 20 minutes before blending.

FAQ

Q. Can a hand blender replace my stand mixer?
A. No. Each appliance has its strengths, with a hand blender excelling at quick tasks such as whisking eggs for an omelette or making a smoothie. A hand blender also does not have the variety of attachments that a stand mixer does.

Q. What is the difference between a hand blender and a hand mixer?
A. A hand mixer is a portable mixer that has two beaters and is used for combining ingredients. A hand blender has a blade, which chops, liquefies, and blends ingredients.

Q. Do hand blenders come in different materials? How about multiple colors?
A. Higher-end hand blenders are made of stainless steel or forged aluminum. More inexpensive hand blenders are made of BPA-free plastic. You can easily find a hand blender in a color that matches your kitchen’s decor.

