White Elephant gifts everyone will want to steal

Impress your friends, family, and coworkers when you show up to the White Elephant exchange with one of these unbeatable gifts.

At a White Elephant gift exchange, leaving with a good gift is all about luck — or about how ruthless you’re willing to be when it comes to stealing from your friends, family, and/or co-workers.

You’ve likely been invited to a White Elephant party this holiday, or maybe your family has decided to change up gift-giving this year. No need to sweat it; we’ve got you covered with steal-worthy ideas that can fit any budget.

Whether you’re going for an out-of-the-box present that’s totally unique, a crowd-pleaser sure to interest nearly everyone, or a show-stopper that will blow all the other options out of the water, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

Under $25: Out-of-the-box ideas

A Christmas Story Leg Lamp Nightlight : $15.66 at Amazon

It’s not the holidays without at least one viewing of the cult classic A Christmas Story, and this night light captures all the fun of a truly iconic prop. Best of all, the leg even rocks side to side when it’s exposed to the light.

I Should Have Known That Party Trivia Card Game : $20 at Amazon

For anyone who loves a trivia night, this is sure to be a hit. Instead of impossible-to-answer questions, this game is full of questions that have answers you really should know -- that’s why you actually lose points for wrong answers.

Under $25: Guaranteed crowd-pleasers

Sea Salt Caramel & Cheddar Cheese Gourmet Popcorn : $22 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Who doesn’t enjoy a tin of flavored popcorn for the holidays? It’s a classic. This gourmet version features the unexpectedly delicious combo of caramel and cheese popcorn that’s sure to be a hit, and to top it off, it comes in a lovely seasonal tin.

Nike Sportswear Futura Twill Hat : $22 at Macy’s

A baseball cap is something anyone can wear to add the perfect touch of sporty style to any casual look. This classic Nike hat features soft twill fabric that gives it a broken-in look, and the adjustable back means it’ll fit any head.

Under $25: Steal-the-show picks

Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Wine Glass : $24.95 at Amazon

Whether you’re sipping wine or spiked coffee, this insulated wine glass from Corkcicle can keep your beverages cold — or hot — with ease. It’s also shatterproof, so it’s perfect for drinking outdoors at a barbecue, tailgate, bonfire, or a favorite campsite.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Travel Set : $20 at Ulta

Likely everyone at your White Elephant exchange will have heard of Mario Badescu, the highly rated and currently trending skincare brand. Anyone, from frequent fliers to skincare gurus to tired parents, will love this four-pack of the brand’s most popular facial sprays to revitalize and refresh their tired winter skin.



$25 to $50: Out-of-the-box ideas

Ultrasonic Cool Mist Aromatherapy Diffuser : $39.99 at Nordstrom

Most people could probably use a little aromatherapy, especially around the holidays, but likely no one else would think to gift an essential oil diffuser for White Elephant. It’s elegant, it’s calming, it’s useful, and most importantly, everyone will want to steal it.

Fujifilm Instax 9 Mini Instant Camera : $49.95 at Amazon

Retro instant cameras are having a moment, and this adorable model from Fujifilm is sure to be coveted at your gift swap. It has a built-in mirror to perfect the framing for all those holiday party selfies and a macro lens attachment for up-close shots.

$25 to $50: Guaranteed crowd-pleasers

Kiehl’s Grab & Go Essentials 5-Piece Gift Set : $47 at Saks Fifth Avenue

This handy kit contains everything an active person needs to keep themselves groomed and polished on the go. With face wash, shaving cream, moisturizer, body soap, and hand cream from a trusted skincare brand, it’s ideal for travel or the gym.

Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker : $39.99 at Macy’s

Pretty much everyone drinks coffee, and a pour-over coffee maker provides the most robust flavor. This model from Bodum only needs three to four minutes for brewing and holds 34 ounces, so they can brew a day’s worth or share a cup with their partner.

$25 to $50: Steal-the-show picks

Homemade Gin Kit : $41.25 at Amazon

Forget brewing your own beer at home — this cool kit lets you turn an ordinary bottle of vodka into a home-blend of gin. It’s got two glass bottles, a strainer, a funnel, a tin of juniper berries, and a tin of W&P’s secret botanical blend. The recipient might even share their homemade spirits with you.

Thermoelectric Mini Beauty Fridge & Warmer : $49.99 at Nordstrom

This adorable mini-fridge is meant for storing beauty products, but it can hold a whole lot more. It can actually fit up to six 12-ounce cans, so it can be used to chill beverages at work or on gameday. Even cooler than that? It has a heat feature for keeping hot beverages warm, too.



Over $50: Out-of-the-box ideas

Stainless Steel Wine Chiller : $89.95 at Nordstrom

They’ll never worry about wine or champagne getting warm again with this fantastic wine chiller. Made of vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it can keep a bottle cool for hours, so the wine-loving recipient can bring their favorite bottle to a picnic or tailgate without the bulk of a cooler full of ice.

Cuisinart Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker : $72.92 at Amazon

Ice cream makers aren’t all that unusual, but this model from Cuisinart actually makes creamy soft serve that’ll please any sweet tooth. It even has a compartment to hold mix-ins like sprinkles and chopped nuts, so they can prepare their favorite treats at home.

Over $50: Guaranteed crowd-pleasers

UGG Bliss Fuzzy Throw : $98 at Nordstrom

Everyone can use a blanket to keep warm with on the sofa during the cold winter months, and this luxurious throw from UGG doesn’t just feel good — it looks good, too. It’s a generous size that’s perfect for cuddling up through the winter.

Massage Mat : $83.99 at Amazon

Who doesn’t love a good massage? This awesome mat allows you to get an excellent massage at home thanks to its 10 vibrating massage motors. It’s heated, too, which means it’s really going to help loosen up muscles and soothe away aches and pains this winter.

Over $50: Steal-the-show picks

The Halpin Wine Collector's Set : $125 at Wine Access

What could steal the show more than a bottle of wine from a Napa vineyard? How about four bottles. This set from Wine Access will wow everyone at your White Elephant exchange. They might even open one of the bottles to finish off the night.

Swarovski 2019 Crystal Star Ornament : $79 at Saks Fifth Avenue

An ornament is always a solid option for a holiday gift swap, but this gorgeous option from Swarovski is a step above the usual. Crafted from clear crystal and hung on a white satin ribbon, it offers 90 facets to reflect the light in a striking way.

