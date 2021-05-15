 

Best Indoor Garden Kits

Updated May 2021
Why trust BestReviews?
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. We only make money if you purchase a product through our links, and all opinions about the products are our own. Read more  
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. We only make money if you purchase a product through our links, and all opinions about the products are our own. Read more  
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. We buy all products with our own funds, and we never accept free products from manufacturers.Read more 
Bottom Line
Pros
Cons
Best of the Best
AeroGarden Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden
AeroGarden
Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden
Check Price
Best for Experts
Bottom Line

The best of the best for serious gardeners.

Pros

Perfect for herbs and veggies, including bigger varieties and harvests. The smart indoor garden of the future because it’s Wi-Fi enabled and Alexa compatible. It features a water level indicator and sunrise/sunset automatic light dimming. You can grow your own veggies on your kitchen countertop year-round. It uses energy efficient LED lights and needs no soil.

Cons

A pricey option.

Best Bang for the Buck
iDOO Pods Indoor Herb Garden Kit
iDOO
Pods Indoor Herb Garden Kit
Check Price
Customer Favorite
Bottom Line

A smart option at a reasonable price.

Pros

Designed to make your plants grow faster on water than they would on soil. High-performance and energy efficient LED lights. Because it controls and simulates sunlight, you can play it anywhere. Features two smart grow modes that are special for harvest leaves or fruits and flowers. Silent operation and adjustable height. Fit for growing up to 12 plants at a time.

Cons

No seeds included.

TORCHSTAR Indoor Garden Kit
TORCHSTAR
Indoor Garden Kit
Check Price
Easiest to Use
Bottom Line

Compatible with most pots of seeds and herbs.

Pros

It features 32 white and 10 red LEDs that are great for all types of plants including flowers, herbs, succulents, peppermint, small veggies, and more. Low voltage use and energy efficient. Adjustable height depending on your plant’s needs. Designed with an automatic timer that matches the natural growth of plants. Extremely flexible and easy to install anywhere.

Cons

A bit flimsy.

HOME GROWN Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit
HOME GROWN
Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit
Check Price
Best for Beginners
Bottom Line

Decorative and very easy to use.

Pros

Beautiful ceramic pots that will look great while your herbs grow. It comes with seeds for cilantro, basil, parsley, and thyme so you can get started right away. Quick start guide that’s easy to follow even for true beginners. No need to transplant. Includes the four pots, plus matching bamboo water drip trays, wooden plant seeds markers, and peat moss indoor soil pellets.

Cons

No tech means less control.

Spade To Fork Indoor Salsa Garden Starter Kit
Spade To Fork
Indoor Salsa Garden Starter Kit
Check Price
Most Eco-Friendly
Bottom Line

A complete set that’s full of flavor.

Pros

The set comes with certified USDA organic, non-GMO seeds, including San Marzano tomato, cherry tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, and green onion. It also comes with five OMRI certified compostable peat pots, five OMRI certified rich potting soil discs, five custom wood plant markers, and a starter and care guide. This complete set has everything you need to get started.

Cons

Not very decorative.

How we decided

We purchase every product we review with our own funds — we never accept anything from product manufacturers.

38 Models Considered
26 Hours Researched
2 Experts Interviewed
147 Consumers Consulted
Zero products received from manufacturers.

We purchase every product we review with our own funds — we never accept anything from product manufacturers.

Other Products We Considered
The BestReviews editorial team researches hundreds of products based on consumer reviews, brand quality, and value. We then choose a shorter list for in-depth research and testing before finalizing our top picks. These are the products we considered that ultimately didn't make our top 5.
AeroGarden
Harvest Elite
AeroGarden
Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden
DreiWasser
Hydroponics Growing System
Planters' Choice
Herb Window Garden
Peach Tree Farm
Indoor Herb Garden Kit
Click and Grow
Smart Garden 3
VegeBox
Smart Garden Starter Kit
Gardens Alive!
Two-Tiered Seed Sprouter
×

AeroGarden

Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden

AeroGarden

Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden

The best of the best for serious gardeners.
$307
×

TORCHSTAR

Indoor Garden Kit

TORCHSTAR

Indoor Garden Kit

Compatible with most pots of seeds and herbs.
$58
×

iDOO

Pods Indoor Herb Garden Kit

iDOO

Pods Indoor Herb Garden Kit

A smart option at a reasonable price.
$89
×

HOME GROWN

Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

HOME GROWN

Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

Decorative and very easy to use.
$45
×

Spade To Fork

Indoor Salsa Garden Starter Kit

Spade To Fork

Indoor Salsa Garden Starter Kit

A complete set that’s full of flavor.
$29
Our Top Picks
AeroGarden Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden
Best of the Best
AeroGarden
Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden
Shop Now
iDOO Pods Indoor Herb Garden Kit
Best Bang for the Buck
iDOO
Pods Indoor Herb Garden Kit
Shop Now
TORCHSTAR Indoor Garden Kit
TORCHSTAR
Indoor Garden Kit
Shop Now
HOME GROWN Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit
HOME GROWN
Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit
Shop Now
Spade To Fork Indoor Salsa Garden Starter Kit
Spade To Fork
Indoor Salsa Garden Starter Kit
Shop Now