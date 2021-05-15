The best of the best for serious gardeners.
Perfect for herbs and veggies, including bigger varieties and harvests. The smart indoor garden of the future because it’s Wi-Fi enabled and Alexa compatible. It features a water level indicator and sunrise/sunset automatic light dimming. You can grow your own veggies on your kitchen countertop year-round. It uses energy efficient LED lights and needs no soil.
A pricey option.
A smart option at a reasonable price.
Designed to make your plants grow faster on water than they would on soil. High-performance and energy efficient LED lights. Because it controls and simulates sunlight, you can play it anywhere. Features two smart grow modes that are special for harvest leaves or fruits and flowers. Silent operation and adjustable height. Fit for growing up to 12 plants at a time.
No seeds included.
Compatible with most pots of seeds and herbs.
It features 32 white and 10 red LEDs that are great for all types of plants including flowers, herbs, succulents, peppermint, small veggies, and more. Low voltage use and energy efficient. Adjustable height depending on your plant’s needs. Designed with an automatic timer that matches the natural growth of plants. Extremely flexible and easy to install anywhere.
A bit flimsy.
Decorative and very easy to use.
Beautiful ceramic pots that will look great while your herbs grow. It comes with seeds for cilantro, basil, parsley, and thyme so you can get started right away. Quick start guide that’s easy to follow even for true beginners. No need to transplant. Includes the four pots, plus matching bamboo water drip trays, wooden plant seeds markers, and peat moss indoor soil pellets.
No tech means less control.
A complete set that’s full of flavor.
The set comes with certified USDA organic, non-GMO seeds, including San Marzano tomato, cherry tomato, jalapeño, cilantro, and green onion. It also comes with five OMRI certified compostable peat pots, five OMRI certified rich potting soil discs, five custom wood plant markers, and a starter and care guide. This complete set has everything you need to get started.
Not very decorative.
We purchase every product we review with our own funds — we never accept anything from product manufacturers.
