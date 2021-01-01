Buying guide for best under armour compression shirts

Did you know a compression shirt can help you train better? Besides reducing muscle soreness, these shirts are known for enhancing recovery while keeping you comfortable during extreme training. If you’re thinking about picking up a compression shirt, you can’t do better than one from Under Armour.

Under Armour compression shirts for men are concerned with fine details that, when combined, create the ultimate in performance athletic wear. They are seasonally conscious with signature HeatGear and ColdGear technology, which means the shirts are designed to perform according to your environment. Under Armour compression shirts also have a range of comfort features, including mesh panels for ventilation and flat seams to eliminate chafing. Best of all, they come in a broad range of colors to suit your style or match your uniform.

Pushing yourself to the limit is on your mind when you’re training or competing, which is why you need an Under Armour compression shirt. We’ve assembled this buying guide to explain various styles and exclusive Under Armour design features, and we’ve included some of our favorites.

It’s a good idea to wash your athletic apparel, especially Under Armour compression shirts, separately from other clothing. Jeans, lingerie, and embellished garments can damage compression shirts in the washer.

Key considerations

An Under Armour compression shirt can be worn alone or as a base layer. If worn alone, keep in mind that the fit doesn’t leave much to the imagination. If you’re a bit self-conscious, you might consider wearing one as a base layer. You’ll be thrilled by how smooth and thin Under Armour’s material blend is and by how well it fits with outer garments.

HeatGear vs. ColdGear

Under Armour is noted for its HeatGear and ColdGear fabric technologies. Both are designed with lightweight, sweat-wicking materials with four-way stretch. They also feature anti-odor and antimicrobial technology, as well as chafe-free flat seams. While HeatGear and ColdGear shirts have similar qualities, there are a few differences in design that suit them for their respective seasons and environments.

HeatGear: These Under Armour compression shirts are designed to keep you cool when exercising in hot or warm weather. HeatGear shirts typically have an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of 30 to minimize exposure to harmful UV rays.

ColdGear: These Under Armour compression shirts are designed to keep you warm in cold climates or conditions. ColdGear shirts have dual-layer fabric that features a brushed interior for additional warmth.

UA RUSH

Under Armour recently launched its UA RUSH fabric and has begun using it in their compression shirts. This exclusive material is reportedly infused with minerals that absorb energy and return it to tissues and muscles. With this replenishing process, endurance, strength, and performance can all improve. You can decide for yourself how effective it is, but one thing remains true: the slightly different material blends in HeatGear and ColdGear shirts still deliver a second-skin compressive experience.

Size

Range: Under Armour raises the bar when it comes to offering sizes to accommodate all athletes. Their standard men’s sizes range from XS to 5XL. Where other brands fall short with limited sizes, Under Armour steps up to include everyone. That’s why it’s not unusual for certain sizes to sell out. If your size is hard to find, it might be worth picking up more than one shirt at a time.

Chart: To find the right size Under Armour compression shirt for you, you’ll need to refer to their size chart. While most consumers can simply follow their normal clothing size, you will find a better fit based on your measurements. Measure around your chest and waist to determine the recommended size. If you happen to fall between sizes, try both to choose the one that fits better.

Features

Colors

Most of Under Armour’s product line comes in black and white, and their compression shirts are no exception. Other popular colors include gray, red, and blue. There aren’t many compression shirts that come with designs or prints, but if you’re looking for extra color, sometimes mesh panels and stitching are in contrasting colors.

Materials

Under Armour compression shirts are made from a signature polyester and elastane blend, though there are some 100% polyester styles. The blends typically consist of approximately 85% polyester and 15% elastane, though there are slight differences between styles.

Necklines

Necklines are typically crew, V-neck, and mock turtleneck styles. Crew necks are the most popular, while V-necks are a bit rarer. You can find mock turtlenecks in ColdGear shirts to provide additional warmth to the neck area.

Sleeves

Under Armour compression shirtsleeves come in three lengths: sleeveless, short, and long. It boils down to personal preference when it comes to the best sleeve length for your training. Instead, focus on the difference in fit and comfort with the different lengths.

Expert Tip

STAFF

BestReviews

Under Armour compression shirt prices

Under Armour compression shirts for men range from $25 to $80, depending on style and technology.

Inexpensive: Short-sleeve shirts and sleeveless HeatGear and ColdGear shirts cost about $25 to $50, with UA RUSH shirts at the higher end of the range.

Mid-range: Most long-sleeve compression shirts cost between $30 and $50. There’s also a larger variety of colors and designs for these shirts.

Expensive: For $50 to $80, you’ll find Under Armour’s newest styles and compression technology for all sleeve lengths. While you’re paying almost twice the price as some Under Armour styles, it may be worth it for the improved materials and fit.

Tips

Pick up styles for all seasons. If you’re an all-season athlete, you’ll want to invest in both HeatGear and ColdGear compression shirts.

If you’re an all-season athlete, you’ll want to invest in both HeatGear and ColdGear compression shirts. Don’t use fabric softener. Under Armour compression shirts are made with a unique material blend, so only use a gentle laundry detergent to clean them. Forgo the fabric softener, and be sure to air-dry each piece.

Under Armour compression shirts are made with a unique material blend, so only use a gentle laundry detergent to clean them. Forgo the fabric softener, and be sure to air-dry each piece. Stick with team colors. If you’re going to wear an Under Armour compression shirt to training, it’s a good idea to stick to your team colors. It means you can also wear it as a base layer with your uniform during games, if permitted.

If you’re going to wear an Under Armour compression shirt to training, it’s a good idea to stick to your team colors. It means you can also wear it as a base layer with your uniform during games, if permitted. Avoid hook-and-loop fasteners. To maintain the smooth, sleek finish of your Under Armour compression shirt, keep it away from hook-and-loop fasteners, such as Velcro, which can cause snags that can’t be repaired.

Other products we considered

We found a couple more products you might like. If you’re looking for a more comfortable fit, consider the Under Armour Men’s ColdGear Compression Mock Long-Sleeve T-Shirt. This compression shirt has a slightly looser fit than other Under Armour styles, and it earns high marks for comfort and sizing accuracy. It’s a top pick as a base layer for travel and outdoor sports. The shirt also features an eye-catching Under Armour logo across the back.

We also like the Under Armour RUSH Compression Sleeveless Shirt. This newer style is the thinnest compression shirt Under Armour offers. It features mineral-infused material that absorbs energy and returns it to tissue and muscles. The low-profile collar delivers a comfortable fit without the pulling or constricting typically associated with compression collars. Available, in gray, black, and midnight, this new edition from Under Armour is an essential piece in any athlete’s collection.

While a compression shirt should be snug and fitted, if you notice excessive ribbing or overstretched material in several areas, you should choose a larger size.

FAQ

Q. What’s the difference between flat seams and regular seams in Under Armour compression shirts?

A. Regular seams have excess material beside the stitches, while flat seams are designed to have none. If you have sensitive skin, regular seams can cause chafing, especially with high levels of activity. Flat seams glide across skin without causing any discomfort or chafing. As you can imagine, they’re ideal in compression shirts, especially since the seams are virtually undetectable in their sleek, streamlined profiles.



Q. How long will a compression shirt last?

A. With proper care, Under Armour compression shirts last for a couple years of regular use. They’re made with elastane, which breaks down and loses its elasticity after so many washes. When you notice that your compression shirt feels unusually loose, it’s time to buy a new one.



Q. Are compression shirts very noticeable under clothing?

A. It depends on what you wear over the compression shirt. Long-sleeve shirts with crew or collar necklines hide compression shirts pretty well, especially if they’re not slim-fit. The only time you’ll really notice the compression shirt is if it has a mock turtleneck collar and the shirt over it has a crew collar. If you’d like a lower-cut compression shirt, opt for a V-neck.