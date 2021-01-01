 

Best Coffee Mug Trees

Updated October 2020
Bottom Line
Pros
Cons
Best of the Best
Gourmet Basics by Mikasa French Countryside Metal Mug Tree with Storage Basket
Gourmet Basics by Mikasa
French Countryside Metal Mug Tree with Storage Basket
Bottom Line

Quaint-looking, black holder designed to sit against back wall of counter, with wire basket on top for extra storage.

Pros

Wrought-iron construct of this holder gives it long life under any kitchen conditions. Can be tucked away against back of countertop due to flat-back design. Holds up to 8 cups/mugs, and also has top wire basket for extra storage. Manufacturer has a reputation for quality products.

Cons

Placement of mugs and height of counter-top space should be considered (seems that extra-large ones cause space issues).

Best Bang for the Buck
Home Basics Scroll Collection Mug Tree
Home Basics
Scroll Collection Mug Tree
Bottom Line

Six-cup, bronze-style mug or teacup holder with decorative styling, part of larger collection of same design.

Pros

Elegant bronze style mug-holder keeps counter clear and cups easy-to-reach. Rust resistant and can be coordinated with other kitchen accessories in the Scroll Collection by Home Basics. Chrome and black finishes are also available. Very reasonably priced.

Cons

Well-liked item, although it can become unstable and may tip over if extra-large mugs are hung on it.

Spectrum Diversified Euro Mug Holder, Satin Nickel
Spectrum
Diversified Euro Mug Holder, Satin Nickel
Bottom Line

Simple and functional 6-mug/cup countertop holder that comes in 3 metallic finishes.

Pros

Simple, discreet design on this space-saving cup/mug holder, which is solidly constructed of steel. It's a way to display your favorite mugs, or it can be used to hold bracelets, smaller pieces of jewelry, etc. Great for entertaining. 3 different finishes. Reasonably priced.

Cons

May not be enough room for large cups/mugs on the lower 2 holder rungs (they touch the counter).

Neat-O Stylish Steel Mug Tree Holder Organizer Rack Stand
Neat-O
Stylish Steel Mug Tree Holder Organizer Rack Stand
Bottom Line

Best for large households, this 15-cup/mug holder is sturdy, functional, and simple.

Pros

Steel-constructed, sturdy rack holds up to 15 cups/mugs, giving you more counter or storage space. Simple design doesn't overtake your other kitchen decor. Unique design gives this holder extra stability. Can be used to hold other items, like measuring cups.

Cons

Cups can't be hung from the bottom rungs by their handles due to proximity to counter; instead, place cups upside-down on these rungs.

Colonial Tinworks Four Hook Mug Rack
Colonial Tinworks
Four Hook Mug Rack
Bottom Line

Solid, sturdy, 4-cup/mug holder with a simple, traditional "colonial" design in black.

Pros

Simplicity and sturdiness appear to be the keys to this holder's popularity. Durable due to its solid construction of steel with welded arms and base. Holds 4 cup/mugs, so has a cleaner, simpler look than those holding 2-3 times as many.

Cons

The dimensions of this holder are 6" x 6" x 6", so take this into account when considering the size of the mugs you will hang on it.

Written by Melinda Snowden

Table of Contents

Buying guide for best coffee mug trees Key considerations Features Accessories Coffee mug tree prices Tips FAQ

Buying guide for best coffee mug trees

Do you have mugs galore and not enough space? There’s no need to downsize your cup collection or take drastic measures — simply invest in a coffee mug tree.

These nifty little storage solutions are an easy way to optimize space by stacking mugs. Coffee mug trees have multiple levels of branches from which handles can hang. Made from metal or wood, coffee mug trees have a low center of gravity to prevent them from tipping over when removing mugs. As a result, you can take a mug from the top or bottom of the tree worry-free.

Believe it or not, coffee mug trees can save as much as a square foot of counter space. In a kitchen, that’s nothing short of monumental. Some designs even feature baskets or compartments to hold sweetener, coffee pods, saucers, or napkins.

Our coffee mug tree buying guide compares all the different styles, materials, and shapes to find the one that is right for you.

Coffee mug trees are ideal for dorm rooms and shared apartments. They’re also a popular choice for rented rooms with small kitchens.

Key considerations

Type of storage solution

Coffee mug trees are obviously storage solutions, but for each person, their motivating purpose varies. Those with small kitchens in apartments, dorms, offices, or studios often use mug trees to store all their mugs since counter and cupboard space can be extremely limited. Individuals with large mug collections often have everyday mugs on countertop trees with the “good” mugs stored safely away. Mug trees are also used as decorative displays in restaurants, hotel breakfast rooms, and similar situations.

Branch types

Coffee mug trees have branches to hold mug handles, and this is where design varies the most. Wood-crafted styles typically have straight arms, though they can be embellished with knobs, metal hooks, or stoppers. Metal trees almost always have hooks, which can be curvy, straight, or even zigzag. There are also some metal trees with branches that don’t hold mugs by their handles. For these, you simply places the mug upside down over the branch.

Mug size

Most coffee mug trees accommodate average-size mugs, which typically range from 8 to 16 ounces. Some specialty mugs in this range may not fit on a mug tree, however, particularly — those in unusual shapes or tall and narrow styles. Mugs larger than 20 ounces rarely fit on trees. They’re usually too wide or too long to fit comfortably on a tree and tend to crowd the space.

Accessory storage

There are coffee mug trees that take storage and organization to another level — literally. These trees feature compartments and baskets to hold sweetener, coffee pods, napkins, and other coffee or tea accessories. They tend to take up more space than standard mug trees, however. But since they do the job of other small storage units, you can sometimes actually end up saving space by consolidating with a coffee mug tree that includes built-in storage.

Features

Colors

Coffee mug trees are intended to blend in with the decor, so they stick to the basics of black, brown, white, silver, and gold. Some metal styles feature various finishes, like brushed, shiny, distressed, or speckled for a hit of style. Wooden trees generally stick to their natural shades, though some people see them as blank canvases and paint them to mesh better with their kitchen style.

Materials

Coffee mug trees are typically made of wood or metal. The natural finish of wood, particularly bamboo, gives them great versatility to blend into virtually any space. Quality varies drastically with wooden models. Lower-quality styles have a tendency to splinter or break, whereas well-designed trees are smooth and sturdy. Wooden mug trees are easy to care for, but since they’re porous, it’s important to keep them dry to avoid mold, mildew, or rot.

Metal coffee mug trees are slightly more popular than wood models. They’re durable and easy to maintain, as most of them are simply wipe clean. Another perk of metal coffee mug trees is that the majority of them come already assembled, unlike their wooden counterparts. With metal styles, you get what you pay for, so expect to spend a little more to get a sturdy, properly weighted coffee mug tree.

Accessories

Mug set: Sweese Porcelain Mugs — 16-Ounce Set of Six
If you’re getting a new coffee mug tree, why not treat yourself to new mugs, too? We like this six-piece porcelain set from Sweese, which is safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, oven, and freezer. These durable mugs are solid and thick, ready to last through hundreds of cups of your favorite brew.

Coffee pods: Keurig Entertainers Variety Pack, 40-Count
Since your coffee station is undergoing a style overhaul with a new coffee mug tree, it’s time to try some new coffee and tea blends. We like this variety pack of K-cups, which includes samples from top brands like Krispy Kreme, Celestial Seasonings, and Cinnabon. With so many blends at your disposal, every cup of coffee or tea will delight.

Coffee mug tree prices

Coffee mug trees cost between $10 and $50, which mostly depends on their materials and how much storage they offer.

Inexpensive: For a budget-friendly coffee mug tree, you’ll spend between $10 and $15. These styles typically hold fewer than six mugs and don’t offer much in the way of storage.

Mid-range: Spend between $15 and $30, and you’ll end up with a well-built tree made from quality wood or metal. Models in this price range often include baskets or compartments to hold coffee and tea accessories.

Expensive: If you’re willing to spend up to $50 on a coffee mug tree, you’ll encounter a variety of ornate style options offered by premium designers. These often hold eight mugs or more and have stronger, heavier bases to accommodate the extra weight.

Tips

  • Give as an accessory gift. If you’re giving someone coffee mugs, add a coffee mug tree as an accompanying gift.
  • Measure the space. Before falling in love with a coffee mug tree, measure the space where you’d like to use it to make sure it fits properly in your kitchen.
  • Keep one in a guest room. If your guests tend to be early risers, keep a coffee mug tree in their bedroom so they can help themselves to coffee in the morning with their very own mug.
Thoroughly dry coffee mugs before hanging them on the tree to prevent mold, mildew, and dust buildup.

FAQ

Q. Won’t a coffee mug tree attract dust and dirt?
A. Like anything you might leave out on the countertop, coffee mug trees and their mugs are exposed to dust. It’s a good idea to dust your coffee mug tree during your regular kitchen cleaning. If mugs on the tree haven’t been used in a while, wash them thoroughly when expecting guests.
 

Q. Where is the best place to keep a coffee mug tree?
A. In most kitchens, coffee mug trees are simply placed where they can fit. If you have more than one option, you might be able to set up an entire coffee and tea station. Place your coffee mug tree next to your coffeemaker and coffee accessories for a one-stop shop on your counter.
 

Q. Can I use more than one coffee mug tree?
A. Absolutely, and some people invest in two or three to place them around a dining room so guests can serve themselves. Coffee mug trees typically hold four to eight mugs, so it’s not unusual to need more than one in a larger household.

